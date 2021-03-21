DECATUR — Mary Jane Cobb Sasser 85, of Decatur, died peacefully on the evening of 15 March 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on January 18, 1936 in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late Henry Grady Cobb and Sadie William Harman Cobb. After graduating high school at El Dorado High School, she received her undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana. She married Clyde Sasser on April 25, 1959 and they enjoyed a wonderful marriage of 58 years, with three children, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Mary Jane was a woman of strength and character, committed beyond measure to her family and the man she loved. While we will miss her dearly, we will continue to rejoice in her peace and salvation.
Our mother was a remarkable woman, and we are blessed to call her mom. She invested heavily in each of us throughout our lives, and her impact continues in us and our children. MJ was intelligent and witty; she had a big personality and could, and often did, fill a room with her smile and presence. She made life fun as she loved us, laughed with us, and cried with us. She engaged in our lives every day: she was den mother, team mom, birthday planner, and our number one publicist, coach, and cheerleader. She taught us about family and faith, the importance of community, and about investing our time and energy where it mattered. She impacted each of us throughout our lives and was always available to provide us with counsel when we needed her wisdom or an ear to listen when we needed to talk. Mom was fortunate to marry the love of her life and her best friend, and the strength of that relationship and their commitment to one another permeated the home we grew up in. Our parents’ devotion to one another solidified our home, ensured we were safe, comfortable, and loved, and enabled each of us to find our way and chart our course forward in life. We cannot emphasize the treasure that was our mother, nor can we fully delineate the impact that she had on us in this brief writing, but we want you to know what a profound blessing she was in our lives and that her impact will be felt in our family for generations to come.
Mom had a Bible next to her chair. It was bookmarked to Psalm 18, which begins, “I love you Lord; you are my strength. The Lord is my rock, my fortress, and my savior; my God is my rock, in whom I find protection. He is my shield, the power that saves me, and my place of safety. I called on the Lord, who is worthy of praise, and he saved me from my enemies.” Amen. You ran a great race mom; enter your rest.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gary) Austin; sons, Steve (Heather) Sasser and Scott (Kelli) Sasser; her grandchildren, Christopher Sasser, Ana (Nicholas) Christian, Sophia Sasser, Jackson Sasser, Alex Austin, Charlie Austin, William (Shelby) Sasser, Andrew Sasser, Matthew Sasser, Phillip Sasser, and her great grandchild, Miller Sasser.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Milton Sasser; her mother, Sadie William Harman Cobb; her father, Henry Grady Cobb; and by her brother, Charles Grady Cobb.
A private graveside service for family will be held on March 19, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the First United Methodist Church, 805 Canal Street NE, Decatur, Alabama, 35601.
We are very appreciative of the staff of Decatur Morgan Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, and NHC Healthcare Moulton for caring for our mother and grandmother over the past few months and for all the wonderful individuals who assisted and loved Mom in our home. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
