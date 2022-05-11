DECATUR — Mary Cornelia Thompson Wells went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 8, 2022.
Known to everyone as Connie, she was born to John Thompson and Iva Strickland Thompson on December 5, 1929 in Morgan County. She graduated from Eva High School in 1948. She was married on October 20, 1949 to Herschel B Wells, for 67 years. She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughters, Gwendolyn Faith White, and Cynthia Renee South; and her granddaughter, Charissa Marie Wells.
Connie leaves behind her brother, Rufus Thompson (Irene); her sister-in-law, Nita Terry of Decatur; her sons, Roger DeWayne Wells (Janis) of Decatur, Douglas Anthony Wells (Vicki) of Simpsonville, SC; her grandchildren, Kyle Wells (Christi) of Richmond KY, Heather White Reardon (Michael) of Decatur, Kallie
Main (Andrew) of Fairview TN, Lea South of Decatur, Grace Abrams (John) of Charleston, SC, Douglas Wells, II (Kyndall) of Lexington SC and Christina Wells of Simpsonville; 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Fairview Baptist Church on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2:00 PM.
Ridout’s Brown-Service is assisting the family.
