CULLMAN — Graveside Service for Mary Dale Willingham, 87, of Cullman will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Friendship Cemetery South of Danville with Rev. Bruce Fitzgerald officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Willingham was born October 10, 1932, in Morgan County, AL to Richard Morris and Grace Gray Morris. She passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Sanctuary at the Woodland in Cullman. Mary was a Member of Friendship Baptist Church South of Danville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nellene Fitzgerald.
Mary retired from Dr. J.C. Chamblis Eye Doctor’s office and went to work with Cullman Regional Medical Center where she retired after 30 years. She was a loving care giver.
Survivors include son, Chris Willingham; two nieces, Jennifer Breedlove and Carolyn Matthews; and nephew, Bruce Fitzgerald.
Pallbearers will be Family Members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.