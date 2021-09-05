DECATUR — Mary Elizabeth Clark age 94 of Decatur, passed away on September 1, 2021 at Riverside Assisted Living in Decatur. Visitation will be on September 7th at 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. The celebration of life will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mary Elizabeth Ballew Clark was born on February 23, 1927 in Decatur, Alabama. She was the daughter of Robert G. Ballew and Cleo Gresham Ballew.
She is survived by her son, Bob Clark Jr., formerly of Los Angeles, California, where he practiced law as an attorney; sister, Edna Bradshaw; sister-in-law, Jane Ballew and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her husband, Bob Clark Sr.; brothers, Seth Ballew Sr., Logan Ballew, Bobby Ballew and Ray Ballew.
She and her husband, Bob, owned and operated Clark Hardware on Moulton Street in Downtown Decatur for many years. They served, loved and met many members of the community. They provided hardware, housewares and services. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church.
Pallbearers include Forest Steakley, Ernie Ballew, Kevin Beal, Dale McMinemon, Jeff McMinemon and Ronnie Lovelady.
The family thanks the personnel of Riverside Assisted Living and Hospice of the Valley for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church, 2020 Westmead St. SW., Decatur, AL 35601.
