DECATUR — Graveside service for Mary Elizabeth Collier, age 104, of Decatur, will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Collier Cemetery with Reverend A. Ray Lee officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Miss Collier, who died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at her residence, was born in Morgan County to Reverend Benjamin P. Collier and Mary Elizabeth Witt Collier. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Elkin, John, Paul and Benjamin Collier; two sisters, Frances Collier and Florence Collier Compton; one nephew, Michael Collier; and one niece, Jane Collier King.
Mary was the youngest of seven children. She and her sister, Frances, moved to Decatur, where they both taught school and bought a house where she resided for many years.
Mary was educated in the Morgan County Schools and graduated from the University of Alabama and Peabody College. She taught school at Priceville and Austinville in the Morgan County School System, and at Walter Jackson Elementary School in the Decatur City School System. She retired after teaching second grade for 21 years at Walter Jackson Elementary School.
A godly woman’s life is about bringing her will and every area of her life under submission to God’s will.
Mary Elizabeth Collier was a godly woman. She was never married, and devoted many hours to her church at Cave Spring. She taught Sunday school classes in the Children’s Department, and was one of the leaders in establishing the first Vacation Bible School, as well as serving as principal of the Children’s Department for several years. She worked in the first church library and many other church activities.
Mary’s life was intertwined with her family, her church, her students, her fellow teachers, friends, and neighbors. She loved her family and always enjoyed the Collier Fourth of July family get together. She had many friends throughout Morgan County and a great number of visitors at her home after her retirement. Many of her former students came by to visit with her. One student even wrote a book for her.
She is survived by three nephews, Carlton Compton, Joseph Collier, David Collier; one niece, Norma Collier Beverly; and a host of great-nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be great- nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Cave Spring Baptist Church Building Fund, 187 E. Cave Spring Road, Decatur, AL 35603.
