HARTSELLE — Mary Elizabeth Watson, cherished wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence after a long life of generous service to her family and community. Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Watson Smith; a brother, William Coy Clements; a sister, Betty Ann Clements; ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, a great-niece and a host of extended family and friends.
She was born September 28, 1927, to William Thomas Clements and Bama Uptain Clements. Despite growing up during the Depression and losing her mother at a young age, she faced life with a joy and resilience that was contagious.
She adored her father and was always a “daddy’s girl”. She loved to reminisce about her family’s general store and dancing the jitterbug. She came from a heritage of compassion and generosity and was never happier than when she was giving of herself to others.
Mary was a longtime member of the Shoal Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and VBS to generations of five year olds. She always had a special love for all children and delighted in showering them with affection. In later life, as thoughts faded and abilities diminished, her warmth and love for children still shone brightly.
Mary was a Renaissance woman, blessed with amazing creativity and artistic talent. She loved to draw, paint, craft, crochet and arrange flowers. She produced a host of lovely work and almost everyone in her orbit was blessed at some point with a handmade gift from her.
Mary was characterized by unsinkable cheerfulness and ready laughter. She leaves behind a legacy of loving God and loving people. Her fiesty personality never failed to make an impression. If you knew her, you could not help but love her. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vance Watson; daughter, Linda Ryan; sons, Jerry and Johnny Watson; a sister, Helen Brown and her parents.
Special Thanks from her family to the Comfort Care Hospice for their care.
A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Mary Elizabeth Watson, 93, will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Shoal Creek Cemetery with Reverend Stanley Steadman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Pallbearers will be John Michael Watson, Ryan Hood, Evan Lyle Long, Shane Williams, Malik Orr and Daniel Lee Barnett.
Family requests, In lieu of flowers: Donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org and are gratefully appreciated.
