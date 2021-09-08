DECATUR — Funeral service for Mary Esther Perez Ezell, age 78, of Decatur, will be Friday, September 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Justin McAlpine and Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Ezell, who entered eternity on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born September 20, 1942, in El Paso, TX, to Thomas Rios Perez and Rita Agnes Wagner Perez. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Anthony Perez (Joyce) of Fergus Falls, MN; one sister and brother-in-law, Martha and John Buntyn of Deming, NM; and nephew, Dean Perez of Deming, NM.
Mary and her husband, Charlie, John T., and Norman have resided in Decatur, AL for 43 years; active members of Westmeade Baptist Church, and First Baptist Mothers-Day-Out Program for 15 years, and graduate of Rainey’s Beauty Academy. Her infectious smile and joy leave a lasting testimony of her kindness, devoted love of God, family, and all who are blessed to have known her.
Mary was a devoted wife to Charlie Ezell of Decatur, AL for 57 years, and mother to John T. and Norman Ezell. She is the fourth oldest of eight and is survived by: siblings, Tommy Perez (Delia) of Deming, NM; Rita Lecy (Bob) of Northport, MI; Lydia Perez of El Paso, TX; Margaret Heard of El Paso, TX; and Stella Lohmann of Atlanta, GA. She was aunt to: Tom Roy Perez of Deming, NM; Rebecca Hughes of Hobbs, NM; Robert John House of Cincinnati, OH; Stephen Perez, Denise Bashur, and David Perez (Letty), all of El Paso, TX; Christopher Lohmann (Cristy) of Roswell, GA; and Kenneth Lohmann (Nicki) of Colorado Springs, CO.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Mary’s family would welcome support given in her memory to a charity of your choice.
”We love you, Mary, or “Sweetie” as her mother called her, until we are reunited in Paradise. We give thanks for every remembrance of you!”
