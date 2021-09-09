MOULTON
Mary Frances Adair died September 6, 2021. Funeral will be today at 1 p.m. at Moulton Church of Christ with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. She was the daughter of Jason and Heather Adair.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.