HARTSELLE — Mary Frances “Franki” Burdette, 72, passed away peacefully in her home on January 15, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 21, 1948 in Decatur, Alabama to Elizabeth and Lamar Speaks. She grew up in Priceville.
Franki was married to her loving husband, Bill Burdette and the two made their home in Hartselle, Alabama for the majority of their life together. She was a dedicated teacher who gave her all to her students and families. Most of her teaching career was spent at F.E. Burleson Elementary where she taught second and third grade. She also worked at Hartselle High School.
Franki was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Hartselle and had a strong faith. She always trusted the Lord and her faith never once wavered, even during the darkest days. Her selfless heart, loving spirit, and optimistic attitude will be sorely missed.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter (Amanda Gerbasi) and son (Nat Burdette).
Survivors include her husband, Bill Burdette; daughters, Shauna Holley (Scott) and Brandi Davis (Kenny); brother, Charles Speaks (Ruthie); grandchildren, Taylor Bryant (Jacob), Conley Davis, Mary Ella Davis, Anthony Gerbasi, William Hunter, Jackson Hunter, Shelby Holley, Brant Baughcum, Brock Baughcum; great-grandchild, John Henry Bryant and several very close friends that were like family including Beverly Brown and Karin Alverson.
A Memorial Service will be held by her family at a later date.
All of these she loved and touched deeply.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to F.E. Burleson Elementary school library for books to be purchased and placed in her memory. Donations can be mailed to: F.E. Burleson Elementary School, Franki Burdette Library Fund, 1100 Bethel Rd NE, Hartselle, Alabama 35640.
