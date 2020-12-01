DECATUR — Mary Frances Holbert, age 84, passed away at her residence on November 29, 2020. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, at Central Park Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The celebration of life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Roselawn Funeral Home is directing.
She was born March 18, 1936 in Decatur, Alabama to Virgil Monk and Dorothy Evans Monk. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Holbert; her sister, Jeanette Bentley and her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Windle Ray Holbert of Decatur. She is also survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Wright (Marcus) and Kellie Sims (Bob); her grandchildren, Holly Wright Richards (Eric), Janna Holbert Pevahouse (Brad), Dustin Holbert (Whitney), Presley Wright and Landon Sims; her great-grandchildren, Ella Richards, Scout Richards, Braydon Waits and Cooper Pevahouse; her brothers, Cecil Monk (Marjorie), Larry Monk (Merita) and Bobby Monk (Cindy); as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mary Frances ran a home daycare in Decatur for more than 40 years, touching countless lives. Known to most as simply “Nanny,” she had a presence that filled any room she was in and a heart of pure gold. The matriarch of her family, she will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Wright, Bob Sims, Landon Sims, Dustin Holbert, Brad Pevahouse, and Eric Richards.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Cooper Pevahouse.
