FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Mary Frances Johnson Pope will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Eulation UMC Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time. Frances who was born in Anniston, Alabama on August 14, 1934, and went to her heavenly reward on December 20, 2022, was 88 years old.

