DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Mary Helen Glasscock Sims, 73, will be Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Hartselle City Cemetery with Brother Chris Martin and Brother Phil Waldrep officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No public visitation is scheduled.
Ms. Sims, who died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her residence, was born October 8, 1948, in Morgan County, to Victor Hugo Glasscock and Mildred Helen Howell Glasscock. She was retired from a career as a dental hygenist working for Dr. Kirby and Dr. Sims. She loved to crochet items for the homeless and for Save-a-life. As a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, she played the piano for a number of years.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Buddy L. Glasscock.
Survivors include her son, Tommy B. Sims (Tina); sister-in-law, Jannice Glasscock; niece, Sharon Glasscock Thompson; great-nephew, Owen Robert Thompson
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church or to Affinity Hospice.
