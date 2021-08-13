GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA — 5/29/1925 - 8/7/2021 — Jane Porter, 96, of Glen Allen VA, formerly of Decatur, passed from this life on August 7, 2021.
Jane enjoyed traveling the world with her husband throughout his military career and beyond. Jane loved going to her church, St. Andrew Presbyterian of Decatur, and spending time with family in person or just chatting on the phone. Her motto for living a long life was “to do all things in moderation and to always get back up when life knocks you down”.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grandville Porter; her daughters, Alma and Jane Porter; and her son, Paul Porter. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Farrar; grandchildren, Elizabeth Orellana, Catherine Sharp, David Porter, Steven and Ben Northrop and Ramona Warden.
Graveside services will be held at 536 Eden Farm Road in Bumpass, VA at her family cemetery on August 14 at 11 a.m.
Lacy Funeral Home, Louisa, VA.
