ATHENS — Mary Jean Clem Lanier, age 83 of Athens, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Limestone Health Facility. Mrs. Lanier was born May 19, 1936 in Bay, Arkansas to Eugene Sloan and Mary Blaylock.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Lanier will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Tim Keenum officiating. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her husband, Oakley Lanier; children, Mark Clem (Suzanne), Michelle Knop (Ronnie) and Marla Moropoulos; stepchildren, Steve Lanier (Betsey), Pamela Dean Miller, Peggy King, Caroline Thompson (Chris); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and her first husband, Milton “Pistol” Clem.
Pallbearers will be Chad Knop, Brad Knop, Kyle Knop, Klay Knop, Brett Clem, Chance Hallmark and Terry Hallmark.
