DECATUR
Service celebrating the life of Mary Jean (Browning) Hulvey, age 81, of Decatur, will be Saturday, September 12, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church with Rev. Jimmy Meek leading the celebration and giving thanks to our Lord. All friends and family are invited. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.
Mrs. Hulvey passed away on September 7, 2020, at her residence. Mary Jean was born on April 13, 1939, to Taylor Browning and Laura Smith Browning in Carrollton, KY. She graduated from Carroll County High School in 1957, and was married to Ralph E. Hulvey for 61 years. Mary Jean moved to Decatur, AL in 1980, at which time she became a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; younger sister, Pamela Kay Browning; stepson, Dennis Hulvey; and grandchildren, John Paul Rice and Brandon Taylor Hulvey.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Hulvey of Decatur; sons, Gregory Taylor Hulvey (Missy) of Decatur, Chris Edward Hulvey (Dottie) of Birmingham, and Mark Douglas Hulvey (Joanne) of Madison; stepdaughter, Linda Hulvey Lyndon (Nick) of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; one brother, Mark Browning of Ghent, KY; her grandchildren, Kevin Rice of North Ft. Myers, FL, Amanda Hulvey of Louisville, KY, Jamie Holt of West Virginia, Sara Hulvey Seibert of New Market, AL, and Christian Hulvey and Taylor Hulvey, both of Sterrett, AL. She also leaves behind 17 great-grandchildren.
