DECATUR — It has pleased our Almighty God to summon home His good and faithful servant Mary Jeanne Stoudnour on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Kay; daughter and son-in-law, Mary Kay and Glenn Hodges; daughter, Tracy Stoudnour; daughter, Rebecca King; grandson, Nick Hodges; grandson, Noah King; and brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Kasey Prokop.
Due to health concerns for our community of friends, a family only memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Decatur on Thursday, March 11, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request memorials be made in celebration of Mary Jeanne’s life to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
