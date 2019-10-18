DANVILLE
Funeral service for Mary Jewel Wright Roberts, 98, will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Danville Baptist Church with Brother Jack Bailey and Brother Joe Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Roberts, who died on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, was born December 12, 1920, in Morgan County to James Franklin Wright and Vina Luiza Rushing Wright. She was a member of Danville Baptist Church and a homemaker. Preceding her in death were her husband, Luther B. Roberts; her parents; a brother, Otto Wright and a sister, Eva Ward.
Survivors include one daughter, Sheila Segars (Jerry); five grandchildren, Robin Steenson, Tracey Gillies (Neil), Mandy Bowling (Jason), Patrick Segars (Angela) and Allison Copeland (Tyler); and seven great-grandchildren, Noah Brechtel, Correy Gillies, Max Segars, Wheeler Copeland, Dawson Copeland, Briggs Copeland and Mary Kathryn Stanford.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Segars, Jason Bowling, Neil Gillies, Tyler Copeland, Noah Bechtel and Joe Haynes.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to the Hospice of the Valley.
