DECATUR — Mary Jo Hammond Ridgeway, 92, of Decatur, passed away February 4, 2020. She was born October 15, 1927 in Lauderdale County, Alabama.
Her Celebration of Life service will be Friday, February 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Reverend Greg Hammond officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary Jo was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Decatur, and was retired from AT&T. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alden Ridgeway; parents, Carl D. and Janie Sims Hammond; brother, Charles H. Hammond Sr.; sister, Elouise H. Tucker.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly McConnell (Bobby) and grandsons, Eric McConnell (Tara), Dustin McConnell (Ami) and Michael McConnell (Cassie); great-grandchildren, Bryce, Ryleigh, Suzanna, Kena, Reid; and sisters, Betty Perry and Carlene Campbell.
Pallbearers will be her son-in-law, grandsons, and nephews.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
