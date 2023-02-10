FALKVILLE — Mary Knox Burns, 80, died February 8, 2023. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
