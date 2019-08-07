DECATUR — Mary Layton Scruggs, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Monday August 5, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, August 10th from 2 to 3 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Robert Scruggs (Katie); grandchildren, Anna Claire Scruggs and Hunter Scruggs; sister, Sarah Hudson.
Mrs. Scruggs is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Burleson Scruggs; brothers, Talmadge Layton and Lloyd Layton.
She was a lifelong member of Grant Street Church of Christ and also loved gardening and playing bridge.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family.
