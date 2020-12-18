MOULTON — Graveside service for Mary Lee Etheredge Glenn, age 87, of Moulton, will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Reverend Matt Reed officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Friends are welcome, but please follow all COVID guidelines.
Mrs. Glenn, who died Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence, was born July 28, 1933, in Lawrence County, to William McKinley Etheredge and Annie Jeffreys Etheredge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Glenn, her parents, and three siblings, Ted Etheredge, Ned Etheredge, and Helen Johnson. Mrs. Glenn was a lifelong member of Moulton First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Wynn (Bill) of Huntsville, and Patti Foreman of Moulton; two granddaughters, Lesli Price (Cody), and Ashton McCraw (Justin), both of Moulton; six great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Jackson, Rhett Price, Myla Price, Aubree McCraw, Marshall McCraw, and Charlie McCraw, all of Moulton; and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to express their thanks to all her special caregivers, Stacy Whitfield, Ashley, Gena Terry, Shelby, Janet, Stephanie, Audrey, Ann, Shawnna, and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.