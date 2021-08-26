DECATUR
Mary Leen “Maryleen” Farr was born October 2, 1936, in Cherokee, Alabama to Ellis Matthew and Dena Lavera Hester Hooper. She married Wallace Bryan Farr on October 13, 1956, in Iuka, Mississippi and immediately moved to Decatur, Alabama. They had two sons, Arnold on June 6, 1957, and Keith on October 1, 1960. On August 23, 2021, she lost her three-year battle with breast cancer. She passed away peacefully at age 84, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care surrounded by family members.
Maryleen graduated Belgreen High School in 1954. She worked for 28 years for the City of Decatur School System, retiring in 2001 as manager of Leon Sheffield Elementary School’s cafeteria. She enjoyed working in her vegetable gardens all her life and volunteered along with Wallace at the Friendship House of the Mental Health Association in Morgan County.
Maryleen was preceded in death by Wallace, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her sons Arnold Lee of Hoover, AL, and Keith Bryan of Madison, AL. Grandchildren include Arnold’s children, Laura Elese Crawford of Mt. Olive, AL, Kristen Ann Ewbank of Sugar Land, TX, and Charles Bryan Farr of Birmingham, AL, and Keith’s children, Rachel Cooper Farr of Huntsville, AL and Benjamin Bryan Farr of Madison, AL. She had several great and great-greatgrandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 27 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, 711 Danville Rd., SW, Decatur, AL. Visitation will be from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m., and a graveside service will begin at 2:00 in the Roselawn Cemetery.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
