FALKVILLE
Funeral service for Mary Lucas Holmes, 83, will be Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother David Hooks, Brother David Currie and Brother Terry Nappier officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Holmes died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 7, 1938, in Monroe County to Charles Ephany Lucas and Vivian Leona Rhona Lucas. Mrs. Holmes retired as a School Cafeteria Manager for the Morgan County School System at Falkville School.
Mrs. Holmes was preceded in death by her parents; son, Randy Holmes; daughter, Sandi Copeland and several brothers and sisters. She was a member of Piney Grove Church. Mrs. Holmes was a wonderful loving mother. She was always there for her children.
Survivors include her son, Freddie Holmes, Jr. (Grace); daughter, Debbie Lawrimore (Mike); seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Luke Lawrimore, Drew Lawrimore, Jessica Lawrimore, Mandy Rowe, Ashley Holmes and Bryan Holmes.
Alternate Pallbearers will be Cash Lawrimore and Kai Lawrimore.
The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice of Cullman for their kind and compassionate care of their mother.
