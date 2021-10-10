DECATUR — Mary Mahaffey, 97, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021. A graveside service will be on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Miriam Smith officiating.
Mary is survived by her grandchildren, Katie Sapp (Chris), Scott Davis and Jimmy Davis(Kathy); great-grandchildren, Mary Katherine and Anna Sapp; and niece, Anne Lee (Ben).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Holland and Nellie Holland-McBride; sisters, Jimmie Clark, Opal Nichols, Jewel Sivley and Martha Knudsen; and son, Charles Edward Smith.
