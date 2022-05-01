DECATUR — Mary Margaret (Solinski) Dalton, of Decatur, AL passed away peacefully on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Decatur Health & Rehab Center, at the young age of 77, surrounded by her daughters.
She was a true fighter, surviving breast cancer, but lost her long hard battle with Dementia/Alzheimer’s. She will be remembered for her quick smile, her faith in the Lord, and her love of her family and friends.
Mary was born March 9, 1945, in Bay City, Michigan and was a 1963 graduate of T.L. Handy High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Adrienne Solinski, and her twin sister, Margaret Smekar.
Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Cook (Ed), Kelly Helsper (Bill) and Kristy Rey (Lee). She was the best Nana to her grandchildren, Brielle (Adam), Trevor (Sarah), Alex (Evan), and Jordan, and three beautiful great-grandchildren, Livi Claire, Brady and Jackson. All of these were her greatest joy in life. She is also survived by her brothers, Michael Solinski (Dawn), Tom Solinski, John Solinski (Lydia), and brother-in-law, Frank Smekar.
Cremation has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family kindly asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, and most importantly any research for Alzheimer’s disease.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.