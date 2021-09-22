DECATUR — Mary Nell “Kitty” Prater Weeks, age 64, of Decatur, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born July 10, 1957, in Decatur, to Wilburn Doyle Prater and Emma Sue Wright Prater. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mama Kitty was a faithful wife of 32 years, a loving sister, and a devoted mother. Her free spirit and gentle soul drew everyone in, whom she always welcomed with open arms and a hot cup of coffee. She didn’t have friends, but a mass of extended family that reached all corners. She will be sorely missed, but her artistry will be seen in every sunrise and sunset. Mama Kitty was the most talented artist, painter, music lover, nature enthusiast, and free soul who could find beauty in the dark.
She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Weeks of Decatur; two children, Tori Hughes (Brandon) of Middle, TN and Sarah “Sawyer” Weeks-Greene (Matthew) of Decatur; brother, Bert Prater of Decatur; sister, Connie Torbert (Tim) of Decatur; granddaughter, Kaylee Hughes of Middle, TN; aunt, Norma Penn of Hartselle; and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her unending generosity, the family respectfully requests that you make an anonymous donation to the charity or institution of your choice.
