DECATUR — Mary A. Massey Russell passed away on May 26, 2022. Our family was blessed by gaining a guardian angel.
Mary A. Massey Russell (Cookie) was born May 22, 1947 in Elkton Tennessee. She was the youngest of two children. She was a very involved high school student; cheering, majorette (baton), and winning several beauty pageants. She was best known for the title of “Miss West Limestone”. After high school Mary used her vivacious, vibrant, and infectious personality to become a Huntsville Aviation Flight Attendant. Later retiring after a long career from the Redstone Arsenal. Nonnie was a woman who was always on the go. We will always have the precious memories of going to the beach with her in October, watching Alabama football, and eating her wonderful cooking. Her home was the place where everyone would gather for any type of event or holiday. She always had a way of making you feel welcomed in her home. She loved her family fiercely and would do anything for them.
Mary is survived by her husband, Charles R. Russell Jr.; her son, Charles A. and his wife Rana J. Hill; her daughter, Mistie H. and her husband David M. Shelton; five grandchildren, David C. and his wife Hannah C. Shelton, Mary Scott S. and her husband Tyler B. Roberts, Triston L. Hill, Cullen J. Hill, and Madison M. Hill; and her one great granddaughter Stella F. Roberts.
