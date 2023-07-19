D.7.19.23 Mary Reece.jpg
DECATUR — Mary Ruth Keyes Reece, born May 14, 1948, in Newport, TN, passed away in her home surrounded by her family in Decatur, AL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM with Dr. Josiah Peeler officiating at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the chapel from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the service.

