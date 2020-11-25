HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Mary Ruth King Burch, age 87 of Hartselle, will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. The family will visit with friends after the service.
Mrs. Burch, who was born July 9, 1933 in Hartselle, Alabama to Gilbert Eugene King and Mary Eugie Ward King, died on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Dois Burch; two daughters, Donna Legg and Vicki Latham; two brothers, Gilbert Eugene King Jr. and Bobby Ray King; and a sister, Hilma Murphy. She retired from Family Dollar Store where she worked as a cashier.
She is survived by three sons, Mike Burch (Lolly), Dale Burch (Tammy) and Charlie Burch; one daughter, Connie Morris (Ronald); one brother, Charles Ronald King; three sisters, Shirley Howard, Bettie Randolph and Wynell “Nell” Dobbins (Bobby); 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.
