DECATUR — Funeral Service for Mary Ruth Terry, 80 of Decatur will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Andrews Chapel Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was born October 6, 1939 in Morgan County to William Henry Dotson and Audrey Irene Turrentine Dotson. She passed away Friday October 25, 2019 at Hospice Family Care Center.
She was a lifelong Member of First Holy Church of Christ in Decatur for 61 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Robert Teames Terry; and two brothers, Rabon an Alton Dotson.
Mary worked at Mothers Day Out at First Baptist Church. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and friend.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Dale Terry (Cheryle) of Battleground, and Dennis Wade Terry (Stephanie) of Decatur; two daughters, Reda Joan Terry (Rudy) of Moulton and Donna Carol Halcomb ( Mitch) of Middleburg, FL; two brothers, Albert Dotson (Sarah) of Decatur, and Virgil Dotson (Gail) of Decatur; sister, Janice Posey (Quinton) of Cullman; and eight grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Allen Dotson, Kenneth Dotson, Scott Dotson, Brandon Dotson, Cody Terry, Eugene Vest, Chris Shaw, and Jake Scoggins.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, AL.
