HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Mary “Sis” Grady Tinch, 84, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Shiloh Baptist Church with Brother John Tucker and Brother Danny Pitts officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Tinch died on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 24, 1936, in Morgan County to Homer Lee Handley and Mattie Lou Skinner Handley. She was a homemaker for her family and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death were two husbands, William “Boots” Grady and Clifford Tinch; a grandchild, Devin Grady and her parents.
Survivors include one son, Brad Grady (Angela); two daughters, Reba Grady (Gary) and Deborah Yates (David); two grandchildren, Lynne Mathews and Blake Grady; two great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Mathews and Katrina Mathews.
Pallbearers will be Wade Brindley, Billy Brindley, Brad Grady and Blake Grady.
