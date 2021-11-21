HUNTSVILLE
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Bates Stanley, of Huntsville, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at the age of 85. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thornton Stanley, and her children Karen, Thornton Jr. (Dawn) and Algernon (Camillia), of Huntsville; and Deirdre Stanley Massiah (Shaun), of New York, New York. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, A.J., Alex, Trey, Drew, Hannah, Maxwell Massiah, Collins and Cara; as well numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and friends. She was beloved.
Dr. Stanley taught English and Humanities for over 25 years at Alabama A&M University, and served as Director, Title I Federal Programs at Drake Technical College for 7 years. She was born in Leighton, Alabama to Robert Lee and Luegertha (Brown) Bates, who preceded her in death. Dr. Stanley graduated with Great Honors from Alabama A&M University in 1958, and held a Masters Degree in Counseling from Atlanta University and a Ph.D. from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College for Teachers.
Dr. Stanley was a longtime member of Progressive Union M.B. Church, where she taught an adult Sunday School class for many years. She was an active member of the Huntsville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and particularly enjoyed participation in service programs that highlighted education and advancement, such as the GEMS program. In the 1980’s, Dr. Stanley served as a member of the City of Huntsville Beautification Board.
Dr. Stanley, Mrs. Stanley, Mary, or Maw Maw - was known by many names and was a beloved member of her family and community. Her husband lovingly recalls his wife’s willingness in the early years to support his big idea to purchase a farm in Morgan County, which became an important gathering place for Stanley Family 4th of July picnics, Brown-Vinson-Thompson family reunions, as well as church and community events and school field trips. As a result of those farm gatherings and other occasions, Mary Stanley became famous for her caramel cake and other baked goodies. Each year for at least two decades, Mary planted a large garden — often with her mother working alongside her and her children being encouraged to do so as well. As a result, Mary always had canned beans, tomatoes and frozen corn to share with neighbors, family and friends.
Of her many accomplishments, Mary Stanley’s proudest role in life was as mother and grandmother. She delighted in her four children, pushing them to achieve academically and celebrating their extracurricular activities, educational pursuits and professional accomplishments. Her children will forever hold dear the memories of active childhoods embraced in her love, from camping on the Farm and awakening to her delicious breakfasts; to wearing her creations of ice-skating costumes for competitions; to her cheers at football, soccer and basketball games. All her grandchildren also experienced her vast love and affection, always knowing that there was a place for them at Maw Maw’s house with books, activities, signs of encouragement and computers for IXL or other learning activities.
Mary Stanley was a beloved, spiritual, thoughtful, giving and respected member of her community, and will be dearly missed. Because of her “giving spirit and the fruit of her hands,” she will forever be praised in our gates.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Progressive Union M.B. Church, today, Sunday, November 21, at 1 p.m., immediately followed by entombment at Meadowlawn Garden of Peace, 450 Mt. Lebanon Road, Toney, AL
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Dr. Mary E. Bates Stanley Endowed Scholarship Fund, a fully endowed scholarship established in her memory by her children at Alabama A&M University.
