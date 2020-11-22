DECATUR — Funeral service for Mary Sue Butler Walden, age 84, of Decatur, will be Sunday, November 22, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Randy Berry officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Walden, who died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born August 25, 1936, in Marshall County, to Clarence Noel Butler and Susan Hipp Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Walthen Walden; one son, Gregory Walden Sr.; her parents; one grandson, Tony Walden; son-in-law, Mike Hollis; and brother-in-law, Melvin Dean Tucker. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Walden was Office Manager for Aramark.
She is survived by one son, Mark Walden (Becky) of Decatur; two daughters, Charlotte Hollis and Kimberly Johnson (Byron), both of Decatur; one sister, Peggy Joyce Tucker of Decatur; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
