DECATUR — Memorial service for Mary Sue Maples, 78, of Decatur will be Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Bellview Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Alan Queen officiating. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Maples, who died Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born, December 3, 1943, to Alton Turner and Elizabeth Brown Turner. She was a member of Bellview Baptist Church. She retired after 36 years from Parisian. She loved to travel and shop but most of all she loved her family and she adored her five grandkids. Up until her death she cooked Sunday night dinner for her family every week.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Lester Turner, Jackie (Mary) Turner, Wayne Turner, Roy Turner, Steve Turner. Survivors include her husband, James Kennith Maples; sons, David (Donna) Maples, Bryan (Jennifer) Maples, Tracy (Nancy) Maples; brother, Mark Turner; sisters, Trish Turner Middlebrooks, Deborah Turner (Jeff) Blair; grandchildren, Taylor Maples, Logan Maples, Garrett Maples, Sofia Maples, Jackson Brown, Dave Russell, Michael Russell.
