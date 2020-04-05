DECATUR — Mary Sue Snyder, 87, of Decatur, passed away on April 3, 2020. Her Celebration of Life Graveside Service was on Saturday, April 4th at Roselawn Cemetery with her son, Brother Joel Snyder officiating.
Mary Sue is survived by her husband, John Braxton Snyder; four children, Debby Burgess (Mike), Karen Michael (Danny), John Braxton Snyder Jr. (Marie) and Joel Snyder (Johlyn); grandchildren, Kari Anne Snyder, Jennifer Michael, Wayne Snyder, Melissa Allen, Stephanie Dunn and Garrett Burgess, along with nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Mary Sue was a loving wife, wonderful mother and grandmother, and an all around good woman.
Her family will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial gifts may be made to Unity Baptist Church, Decatur, Alabama.
You may view the service on Facebook at Roselawn Funeral Home.
