DECATUR — Mrs. Mary Wingate Prewett, 75, of Decatur, AL, formerly of Albany, GA died Monday December 16, 2019 at Decatur General Hospital.
Her funeral service will be held Saturday 2:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. Reverend Wayne Baggett will be officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born March 7, 1944 in Moultrie, GA, Mrs. Prewett worked at Coats and Clark in Albany, was a licensed Cosmetologist. She then worked at Robin’s Air Force Base as a Depot Controller. Mrs. Prewett attended Southside Baptist Church in Decatur, AL for over 20 years. Her faith was her foundation.
Survivors include her husband, William Brady Prewett; three sisters and their families.
Memorial contributions may be made to Music Ministries-Southside Baptist, 709 9th Street SE, Decatur, AL 35601.
