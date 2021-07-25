DECATUR — Maryanne Lee Achenbach, 87, of Decatur died at Regency in Huntsville with her son Mark and wife Angi by her side. Maryanne battled Dyslexia for several years. She was a devoted wife to her late husband Bill for 56 years. She had two children, Lee Anne Achenbach and Mark William Achenbach, of which Mark is the only current survivor. Maryanne loved our Father in Heaven; her husband Bill; and her grandchildren and cherished watching them grow.
Maryanne was a graduate of Central Michigan University. She worked for the Dean of Central Michigan University for a few years, until they moved to Frankenmuth Michigan to raise her children at home until they became of age. She then sold real estate until moving to Alabama with her family. Maryanne and Bill’s strongest hobby was golfing and enjoying time with other close golfing friends.
Maryanne’s Memorial service will be at First United Methodist Church on Sunday, August 1st 2021 with a visitation at 3:00 P.M. and Celebration of life service at 4:00 PM. If anyone wants to send flowers to the service, please contact Mary Burke Florist on Moulton Street.
