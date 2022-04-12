PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI — Marye Vaughan Boland Moore, age 84, passed away at her home in Pascagoula on April 10, 2022, following a lengthy illness. Born in Decatur, Alabama in 1938, Marye spent her childhood there surrounded by brothers, cousins, aunts and uncles, and many friends. Her childhood was a happy one and gave her a foundation of optimism and kindness – one she kept for the remainder of her life. Marye graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in Home Economics. She began her career in Atlanta as an interior designer for Rich’s Department Store, where she met her first husband, Robert “Bud” Boland. In 1971, Marye, Bud, and their three sons moved to Pascagoula to own and manage Pavco Industries.
Marye quickly adopted Pascagoula as her home and became an active participant in the community. She was a member of both the Patio Planters and Magnolia Garden Clubs, the Pascagoula Yacht Club, the Junior Auxiliary, the First Presbyterian Choir, and was a founding member of Pascagoula Pride. Marye was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church and a current member of First Presbyterian Church. After Bud’s death in 2008, Marye became chairperson of the board of Pavco Industries, serving in that capacity for ten years. Although Marye was an active participant in numerous civic organizations, her greatest pleasure was in spending time with her family and friends. She loved having people for a meal or a gathering in her home where there was always an opportunity for lively conversation about unlimited topics. Her talent for interior design was evident in her home and in the numerous model homes in Charleston and friends’ homes throughout the country. Mary will be remembered for her ability to see beauty in her surroundings, her delightful wit, and her devotion to family and friends.
In 2012, Marye fell in love with and married Dr. Paul Moore. Since that time, he has been her greatest supporter and constant companion. In the early years of their marriage, they enjoyed traveling to Ole Miss on numerous occasions and visiting with friends and family as often as possible. In the past few years, their lives have been spent together more quietly in their home reading, completing puzzles, and simply enjoying the view of the world passing by on their much-loved Mississippi Sound.
Marye was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Yancey Vaughan; husband, Bud Boland; son, Robert Boland, Jr.; and grandson, George Hames Boland.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Moore; brothers, John (Beverly) Vaughan, Paul Vaughan; sons, John and David Boland; nine grandchildren, Gabrielle (Jacob) Connelly, Lillie, Oliver, Rosemarye and Skylar Boland; Edward, Bettina, James and Eliza Boland; two great- grandchildren, Genevieve and Evan.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Pascagoula. Friends may visit from 10:00-11:00am at the church. A private graveside service will be held prior to the church service and lunch will be served after the church service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the First Presbyterian Church.
You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com
