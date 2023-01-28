D.1.29.23 Masinah Hawkins

DECATUR — Masinah Smith Hawkins of Decatur, Alabama passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born November 6, 1925 in Morgan County, Alabama to Emma Means Smith and Marion Hickman Smith. For the last six months, she had lived in Lakeview Estates in Hoover, Alabama and at The Terraces of Priceville, Alabama for the seven years prior. Masinah lived in the Edgewood section of Homewood, Alabama for 36 years and was a charter member of Riverchase Community Church and lifelong member of the Church of God, Anderson, Indiana.

