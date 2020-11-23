DECATUR — Marquett Dunn, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. His visitation will be on Tuesday, November 24th, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life will begin at 2 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
