SMYRNA, GEORGIA
Graveside service for Matthew David Middleton, 55, will be announced at a later date.
Matt died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home in Smyrna, Georgia. He was born August 10, 1965, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Clare and Karen Middleton.
Matt was a 1983 graduate of Athens High School and held a Bachelor of Architecture with a double major in Building Sciences from Auburn University. He had worked as an architect for nearly 30 years in St. Louis, Missouri, and Atlanta, Georgia. He was a skilled long-range muzzle loader shooter, having competed internationally in 2001 and 2007 in South Africa.
Survivors include his wife, Desirè Neethling Middleton of Smyrna; daughter, Emily Lynn Grace Middleton of Smyrna; his father, Clare Donald Middleton of Athens, Alabama; and his mother, Karen Wright Middleton of Elkmont, Alabama.
He was predeceased by a brother, Mark Wright Middleton; a sister, Amy Brook Middleton; his paternal grandparents, Carl and Ilene Middleton, and his maternal grandparents, James and Mary Wright, all late of Mayville, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 3525 Piedmont Road NE 6-300, Atlanta, GA 30305.
Local arrangements are being handled by Limestone Chapel Funeral Home.
