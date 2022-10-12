HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Matthew L. Stiles, 63, will be Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Fairview “The Grace Place” Church with Dr. Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Stiles passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Riverside Assisted Living. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on April 4, 1959, to Charles Lelwyn Stiles and Emily Elizabeth Crow Stiles, but grew up mainly in Birmingham and Morgan County, with four brothers.
He was a graduate of Falkville High School in 1977, joined the United States Navy in 1978 and worked as a Nuclear Engineer on submarines, and retired at the rank of E6. He was stationed in Groton, Connecticut where he started his family of three children and then later adopted another child. Matthew got his master’s in Social Work from the University of Connecticut, worked for Norwich Rehab Center in Norwich CT, then returned to work for the Navy as a Child Advocacy Counselor. He returned to his home state of Alabama in 2000 where he worked for Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, and was the Program Director of Moulton-Lawrence Counseling Center. In 2001, he joined the Morgan County School system as a Guidance Counselor, working in a variety of schools including Falkville, Cotaco, Priceville and Eva, where he met his wife, Rene Gregg Stiles. He retired in 2010. As a Guidance Counselor, students looked to him daily for crisis support and interventions, or as someone to listen to everyday “Life Problems” as a volunteer, his efforts produce positive contributions throughout Morgan County.
Matt is the recipient of the President’s Gold Service Award for volunteerism, the first and only adult in Morgan County to receive this prestigious recognition. This service learning achievement was for 500 hours of volunteer time.
In the early 2000’s he completed his certificate as a medical first responder and firefighter for the Falkville Fire Department and he served on the Falkville Town Council from 2000-2012 and actively participated in many town functions. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Volunteer Center from 2001-2004, served as a school representative for the annual United Way pledge drive from 2001-2005,at which time the pledge totals significantly increased. He volunteered his time to drive school buses for various field trips and senior citizen events. At his local church, Matt volunteered as an Adult Sunday School teacher, drove the church van several months each year to allow shut-ins to attend services and serves as chairman of the long range planning committee. He also met others needs as a greeter before Sunday Services, welcoming members and visitors alike.
Matt served as an elected board member for the Morgan County Education Association for four years. This volunteer position allowed him to be a liason for his fellow teachers regarding issues of professional development, policy, pay, and benefits. Of noted importance, is New Teacher Institute, where newly hired teachers are introduced into the county educational system and are supported during their initial years of teaching. Having retired from the United States Navy, Matt was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Post #10774 in Falkville.
Mr. Stiles’ efforts touched lives throughout Morgan County in many different ways. Whether it be through his employment or his many years of volunteering, he was a role model for our community. With all of Matthew’s prestigious accomplishments and volunteerism, the most impactful legacy is from the devotion he had to his children and grandchildren. He peacefully passed way in Decatur, Alabama.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Rene Stiles; his father, Charles Stiles; a brother, Larry Stiles.
Survivors include his children, Amber Stiles (Jamie), Shannon Coggin (Asa), Jeremy Stiles, Juliette Stiles (Dillan); his mother, Emily Elizabeth Crow Brown; brothers, Randy Stiles, Jeff Stiles and Craig Stiles; grandchildren, Kayleen Coggin, Madelyn Coggin and Cora Jo Coggin.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Garrett, Jeremy Stiles, Brandon Stiles, Asa Coggin, Dillan Martin and Matthew Stiles Massanet.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.