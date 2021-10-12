FALKVILLE — Funeral for Matthew Ray Asherbranner, age 31, of Falkville will be today, October 12, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at No Fences Cowboy Church in Falkville with Brother Josh Sparkman and Brother Milan Dekich officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation was Monday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the church.
Matthew, who was born November 4, 1989 in Decatur, Alabama, died on Friday, October 10, 2021 as the result of a work related accident. He was a site foreman and equipment operator for Pivotal LLC. He attended No Fences Cowboy Church, was the Vice President of the North Alabama Antique Tractor Club, a 2008 graduate of Falkville High School and a graduate of Wallace State Community College. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, riding four wheelers, helping others and he really enjoyed his job running equipment and was a master at it. Matthew’s greatest passion was his family and he loved his wife and son with all of his being!
He is survived by his wife, Alexandria Asherbranner; a son, Lucas Ray Asherbranner; his grandmother, Martha Asherbranner; his parents, Ronald and Jennifer Asherbranner; two sisters, Julia Anne Asherbranner and Melinda Haynes (J.P.); nephews, Carson and Avery Haynes and numerous aunts and uncles.
Robert Summerford, Nathan Walker, Brandon Hendrix, Dustin Smith, Noah Sims, Cody McCormick, Joey Davis, Chris Pearl and Nathan Macdonald will serve as pallbearers.
