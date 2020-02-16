LIMESTONE COUNTY — Maud Odell McGlocklin Brooks was born in Limestone County, Alabama on July 1, 1926. Recently, she said she needed to get a “new life,” which she received on February 14, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Alexander and Hassie Lou Ezell McGlocklin; sister Doris; brothers Will, James and Price; her son Rodney Brooks; and her husband of 65 years, Jim Brooks.
She is survived by her children, Ricky (Amy) Brooks (Hartselle AL), Sharon (Duane) Farmer (Murfreesboro TN), Lori Sheppard and Lisa Brooks (Dallas, Texas); her grandchildren, Jared Brooks, Anthony (Danielle) Brooks, Adam (Tina) Sheppard, Chase Sheppard, Eric (Jackie) Farmer, John (Tabitha) Farmer, Rebecca (Colton) Stinson, and Nathan Brooks; 10 great-grandchildren Melinda, McKenzie, Zoe, Ella, Sophia, Sean, Brooke, James, Caroline and Evelyn; daughter-in-law Lynne Brooks; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Maud spent her childhood growing up near Athens, Alabama, in the Coxey community. Maud was a hard worker abundantly blessed with determination and grit. She graduated from Athens College with her bachelor’s degree and later during her career received her master’s degree from Alabama A&M. She taught 30+ years in Limestone, Madison, and Morgan counties. For most of those years, she taught first grade at Crestline Elementary in Hartselle. Hundreds of children over the years learned reading, writing, and arithmetic under her instruction. Maud enjoyed reading stories in an expressive and dramatic fashion, making characters come to life. She enjoyed working with children and observing their interactions and learning. She also loved sewing, crocheting, doll making, and taking care of her flowers, plants and vegetable garden.
Maud loved the Lord and for many years served at Union Church of Christ in Somerville, Alabama. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school classes and vacation Bible school. Her home and kitchen were always welcoming to friends and family, old and new. Most Sunday mornings would find her in the kitchen preparing food for her family and lunch guests after church. Caring hands prepared food for the sick and grieving in her community. We will miss her angel biscuits and yeast rolls, but most of all we will miss her being here with us.
Her family would like to thank all the staff and residents of Woodland Village Health Care Center in Cullman, Alabama, for their caring and compassionate hands and hearts. We are also grateful for all who have touched her life over the years. She enjoyed each of you.
Her Funeral Service will be Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Tom Larkin officiating, with burial in Burningtree Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be, John Farmer, Eric Farmer, Adam Sheppard, Chase Sheppard, Jared Brooks, Anthony Brooks, and Nathan Brooks.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Rebecca Stinson and Colton Stinson.
