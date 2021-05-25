FORT PAYNE — Maurice Clinton Travis, born July 27, 1959, passed in peace Saturday May 22nd at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by loved ones.
He is survived by his wife and best friend, Linda Travis; three brothers, Roger, David, and Phillip Travis. Maurice was the father of Clinton Travis and Tabitha Hedrick. He was the father-in-law of Stacey Travis and Michael Hedrick. He was a grandfather to Haven Travis, Loren Balazowich, Nikki Balazowich, and many more. Maurice was loved by his fellow employees at Lowe’s. He will be remembered by family, friends, and pets.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur, AL.
All donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
