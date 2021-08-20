DECATUR — Funeral for Maurice W. Moore, Sr., 81, of Decatur will be Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Chris Martin officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.
Mr. Moore, who died August 17, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born on August 3, 1940, to Clarence Moore and Lucille White Moore. He was retired from Chrysler and a member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 760. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James William “Buddy” Moore and Carl Franklin Moore; sisters, Ophelia Borden, Norma Jean Smith, and Frances Horton.
Survived by wife, Marcie Marie Moore; sons, Maurice W. “Reece” Moore Jr. and Patrick Brian Moore; grandchildren, Tyler Maurice Moore and Kayla Marie Moore Duncan (Wesley); great-grandchild, Salem Isabella Moore; expecting second great-grandchild, Coast Taylor Duncan.
Pallbearers: Randall Jones, Michael Jones, Wesley Moore, Tony Hardiman, Dusty Green, Joey Borden and Gary Hall.
