DECATUR — Funeral service for Mavis Hyatt Lott, 95, will be today, September 22, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joe Cooke VanDyke officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Bethel United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Lott died on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at NHC Healthcare. She was born December 12, 1924, in Morgan County to William Grady Hyatt and Rosa Isabelle Shaddix Hyatt. She was a homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Calvin Lott; her parents; two brothers, Marlin and Donnie Hyatt; two sisters, Glora Gene Hyatt and Thessa Ruth Morrow and son-in-law, Tom Nixon.
Survivors include four sons, Dan Lott, Ken Howard Lott (Carol), Steve Lott (Tamera) and Mark Lott; two daughters, Brenda Conway (Larry) and Marie Nixon; 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her Grandsons.
