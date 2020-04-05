ARDMORE — Graveside for Mavis Joyce Smith, 87, from Ardmore will be on Monday at 11:00 A.M. at Roselawn Cemetery with Reverend Aaron Armstrong officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing. Mrs. Smith was born in Ardmore, AL on January 7, 1933 to Neal and Carrie Smith. She passed away on April 3, 2020 in Huntsville, AL.
She was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church and she was retired from Hallmark Store and Rogers at the Mall. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clifford Smith, Aaron Smith, Adolph Smith; sister, Hazel Hastings and her husband, Gene Dwight Smith.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Long (Jonathan); sons, Bobby Smith (Charlene), Gary Smith (Darlene) and Dennis Smith (Cindy); seven grandchildren, Andrea, Jared, Nick, Robert, Erin, Hanna, Sarah; and eight great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Paisley, Katie, Alivia, Kinley, Kyle, Jackson, Kate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.