DECATUR
Funeral for Max W. Patterson of Decatur Alabama will be Friday, June 10 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Reverend Ben Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be immediately following in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mr. Patterson passed away June 6, 2022 at his home. He was born October 29, 1933 in Decatur, Alabama to T.A “Pat” Patterson and Ruby Donahue Patterson. Mr. Patterson was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Baerbel Essig Patterson. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Patterson Nuckles (Greg) of Germantown, TN; and son, Frank Thomas Patterson (Michelle) of Decatur; brother, Thomas Patterson (Avis) of Isabella, Georgia; granddaughter, Whitney Guin (Shaun) of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; grandson, Corey Ray of Decatur, Alabama.
Max never met a stranger and loved talking and visiting with everyone he met. He was one of the first classes to start at the new Decatur High School. He was elected President of the Class of 1952, which he always said was the best class of DHS. His father told friends that Max studied sports and played school!
He went to Perkinston Junior College (Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College) where he studied Business. Again, he was fortuitous enough to be elected President of the Student Government 1953-1954. He also played on the tennis team and won the 1953-54 Mississippi State Championship. Max joined the U.S. Army in September 1954 and served with the Military Police. Upon his discharge, he went to work at Redstone Arsenal with the U.S. Army Missile Command. A few years later he returned to Germany where he met the love of his life, Baerbel, when he was setting up classes for the German Nationals and she was an interpreter. Max somehow convinced her to move from Germany to Decatur, Alabama where they spent 54 wonderful years together.
Being elected student body President in both high school and college, encouraged Max to pursue a political endeavor in Decatur. He was elected for two terms to the Decatur City Council from 1976-1984. Max retired from the Redstone Arsenal after 35 years of service. He then embarked on a second career and helped to open the first Enhanced 911 Call Center in Morgan County. Never one to sit still, after retiring, Max volunteered at Decatur General Hospital for many years.
Max grew up attending Central Baptist Church and was a member there for many years. He was a kid at heart and enjoyed teaching Sunday School for the Youth and coaching Little League football for many years. He and his wife joined Southside Baptist and were also members of East Highland Baptist Church before returning to Central.
The family sends a special thank you to Hanna Phillips, Laken Cooley, and especially Misty Brown. We couldn’t have gotten through the last few months without all the amazing support and friendship you provided. Thank you to all the other wonderful caregivers who came into our home.
Anyone who knew Max, knows he is going to be watching those Alabama football games from Heaven, still yelling “Roll Tide”!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Baptist Children’s Home of Decatur.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.