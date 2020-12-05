HARTSELLE — Maxine B. Woods, 86 of Hartselle, AL, left this life to be with her Lord Jesus on November 30, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1933 to Russell C. and Genie Burchette Bumpas in Mt. Pleasant, MS.
The widow of David C. Woods (married 67 years), she was a charter member of Decatur Christian Church and later attended Hartselle Church of Christ. She was a Registered Nurse, retired from Parkway Medical Center in Decatur. She loved to be outside working in the yard and flower beds, or sitting on the front porch watching the neighborhood.
Mrs. Woods was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Debra K. Bates; and brothers, Oliver Bumpas and Kent Bumpas. She is survived by brothers, John Paul Bumpas and wife, Ruth, of Hickory Flat, MS, and L. Dean Bumpas and wife, Arleva, of Holly Springs, MS; son, Stanley D. Woods and wife, Shearie; two grandsons, Preston D. Woods and Kevin T. Woods; two step-granddaughters, Brandy Thornton and husband, Jason, and Bethany Siniard;and ten great grandchildren.
The family will gather for a graveside service on Monday, December 7 at 1:00 pm in the Hartselle City Cemetery. Bro. Steve Anderson and Bro. Aaron Warnick will officiate, with Peck Funeral Home making the arrangements.
